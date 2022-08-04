Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Is Currently 6.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] surged by $2.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $39.395 during the day while it closed the day at $39.31. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Updates Second Quarter And Full Year 2022 Guidance.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today updated its second quarter and full year 2022 guidance.

Sarah Nash, Executive Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our business continues to perform at levels significantly above pre-pandemic, although we are navigating a challenging operating and macroeconomic environment with inflationary pressure affecting our customers and our business. Our team is executing well, and our agility and clean inventory position allow the company to effectively adapt to changing consumer demand and preferences. We will continue to leverage our vertically integrated supply chain to mitigate risk and chase winners. We are focused on driving improved merchandise margins and pursuing aggressive options to control costs and combat inflationary pressures.”.

Bath & Body Works Inc. stock has also gained 15.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBWI stock has declined by -26.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.17% and lost -43.67% year-on date.

The market cap for BBWI stock reached $8.64 billion, with 240.00 million shares outstanding and 222.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 4346679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on BBWI stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBWI shares from 63 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10.

BBWI stock trade performance evaluation

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.14. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 41.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.04, while it was recorded at 36.91 for the last single week of trading, and 52.96 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 19.33%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,957 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,109,084, which is approximately -1.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 22,221,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $873.54 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $752.44 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 7.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

254 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 31,343,011 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 38,087,768 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 158,425,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,856,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,922,952 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 8,863,312 shares during the same period.