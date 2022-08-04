Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] is 2.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AAWW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.83%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Atlas Air Executive Lillian Dukes Named Among Most Influential In Corporate America by Savoy Magazine.

Lillian Dukes, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, Atlas Air.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) congratulates Lillian Dukes, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, on being named one of Savoy Magazine’s Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America for 2022.

Over the last 12 months, AAWW stock rose by 43.36%. The one-year Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.57. The average equity rating for AAWW stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.57 billion, with 28.85 million shares outstanding and 27.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 517.92K shares, AAWW stock reached a trading volume of 3968324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAWW shares is $99.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAWW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on AAWW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAWW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AAWW Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.83. With this latest performance, AAWW shares gained by 57.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.11 for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.28, while it was recorded at 83.61 for the last single week of trading, and 77.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.65 and a Gross Margin at +23.72. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.91.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AAWW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAWW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,966 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAWW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,401,112, which is approximately 0.485% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,088,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.9 million in AAWW stocks shares; and SIXTH STREET PARTNERS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P., currently with $208.33 million in AAWW stock with ownership of nearly 7.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AAWW] by around 2,315,336 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 4,687,978 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 23,646,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,649,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAWW stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 934,902 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 996,928 shares during the same period.