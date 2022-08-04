Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] is -76.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.66 during the day while it closed the day at $1.65. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Astra Announces $100 Million Committed Equity Facility.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (NASDAQ: ASTR) today announced that it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC (“B. Riley Principal Capital II”).

The agreement governs a Committed Equity Facility that provides Astra the right, in its discretion and without obligation, to sell and issue up to $100 million of its Class A common stock over the course of 24 months to B. Riley Principal Capital II, subject to certain limitations and conditions, including that in no event will the number of shares of Class A common stock sold exceed 19.99% of its outstanding Class A and Class B common stock.

Astra Space Inc. stock has also gained 18.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASTR stock has declined by -49.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.13% and lost -76.19% year-on date.

The market cap for ASTR stock reached $423.69 million, with 263.65 million shares outstanding and 172.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, ASTR reached a trading volume of 3651399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $4.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ASTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 108.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

ASTR stock trade performance evaluation

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.71. With this latest performance, ASTR shares gained by 24.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.07 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7126, while it was recorded at 1.5000 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8533 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] managed to generate an average of -$2,447,424 per employee.Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $147 million, or 40.60% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: ACME, LLC with ownership of 29,450,015, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 17,422,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.75 million in ASTR stocks shares; and CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC, currently with $11.51 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly -57.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 23,229,481 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 16,437,329 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 49,619,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,286,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,116,230 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,528,642 shares during the same period.