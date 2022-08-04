Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $4

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] price plunged by -33.80 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Issues Letter to Stockholders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chairman, Kevin Buchi and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Martino.

A sum of 22637839 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.92M shares. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.16 and dropped to a low of $0.10 until finishing in the latest session at $0.10.

The one-year AMPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.0. The average equity rating for AMPE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

AMPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.93. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -34.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.56 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1743, while it was recorded at 0.1449 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5542 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.35.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 21.70% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,996,074, which is approximately 0.44% of the company’s market cap and around 7.98% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,307,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in AMPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.35 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 1.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 1,256,923 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 14,060,924 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 32,465,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,783,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 665,904 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 10,800,025 shares during the same period.