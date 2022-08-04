Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] moved up 0.92: Why It’s Important

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] jumped around 0.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $42.61 at the close of the session, up 0.92%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Sprott Launches First ESG Gold ETF (“SESG”).

Key Partners Include Agnico Eagle Mines and Yamana Gold.

Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII), today announced the launch of the Sprott ESG Gold ETF (NYSE Arca: SESG) (“SESG”), the world’s first ETF to exclusively source and refine gold from globally recognized mining leaders in ESG based on special criteria developed by Sprott. The new ETF will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Arca on August 2, 2022.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock is now -19.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEM Stock saw the intraday high of $42.625 and lowest of $41.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.14, which means current price is +12.07% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 3498743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEM shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 373.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.85. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.61, while it was recorded at 42.55 for the last single week of trading, and 52.97 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to 0.39%.

There are presently around $11,063 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,098,838, which is approximately -3.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 15,571,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.51 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $642.02 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 4.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 42,657,475 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 36,969,929 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 179,995,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,623,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,627,723 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 12,059,389 shares during the same period.