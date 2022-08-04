Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] Revenue clocked in at $5.70 million, down -97.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] gained 6.37% or 0.04 points to close at $0.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3754826 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Agile Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced it will report second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

It opened the trading session at $0.52, the shares rose to $0.5751 and dropped to $0.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGRX points out that the company has recorded -96.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.08M shares, AGRX reached to a volume of 3754826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $50.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -15.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.81 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9840, while it was recorded at 0.5356 for the last single week of trading, and 12.0868 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1731.41 and a Gross Margin at -32.11. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1826.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.27.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

There are presently around $12 million, or 8.20% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,294,485, which is approximately 3900.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 113,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in AGRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55000.0 in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly -13.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 20,892,914 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 75,306 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 801,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,769,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,641 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 47,620 shares during the same period.