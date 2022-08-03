why Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.60

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.38%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Ocugen To Host Conference Call on Friday, August 5 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss Business Updates and Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel cell and gene therapies and vaccines, today announced that it will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Ocugen will issue a pre-market earnings announcement on the same day. Attendees are invited to participate on the call using the following details:.

Over the last 12 months, OCGN stock dropped by -61.75%. The one-year Ocugen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.53. The average equity rating for OCGN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $575.98 million, with 205.69 million shares outstanding and 195.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, OCGN stock reached a trading volume of 4059851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OCGN shares from 10 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

OCGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocugen Inc. Fundamentals:

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.00.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $221 million, or 39.50% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 29,153,704, which is approximately 107.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,163,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.87 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.57 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 25,679,723 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,096,677 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 53,759,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,535,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 560,713 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,617,124 shares during the same period.