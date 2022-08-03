why Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.33

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] loss -2.70% or -0.3 points to close at $10.80 with a heavy trading volume of 5227961 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter 2022 Investor Update Call.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) today announced it will host its second quarter 2022 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 330-2384 (U.S. and Canada) or (240) 789-2701 (international) using conference ID number and event passcode 4671230. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Ironwood’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required.

The call will be available for replay via telephone starting Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 18, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using conference ID number 4671230. The archived webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days beginning approximately one hour after the call has completed.

It opened the trading session at $11.11, the shares rose to $11.24 and dropped to $10.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IRWD points out that the company has recorded -3.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, IRWD reached to a volume of 5227961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $14 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

Trading performance analysis for IRWD stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.96. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.61 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.61, while it was recorded at 11.62 for the last single week of trading, and 11.75 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.12 and a Gross Margin at +99.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +127.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 62.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $1,786 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 16,390,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,181,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.96 million in IRWD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $157.0 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 12,257,056 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 17,453,431 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 135,678,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,388,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,312,651 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,660,796 shares during the same period.