why Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.00

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] slipped around -0.54 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.30 at the close of the session, down -3.03%. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to be Held on August 4, 2022.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results and business outlook on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now -0.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HST Stock saw the intraday high of $17.83 and lowest of $17.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.63, which means current price is +14.57% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.98M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 13002429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on HST stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HST shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 26.49.

How has HST stock performed recently?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.55, while it was recorded at 17.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.91 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.74 and a Gross Margin at -2.32. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09.

Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Insider trade positions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $12,328 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,329,451, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,403,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.05 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -22.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 61,520,463 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 82,020,952 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 569,076,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 712,617,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,482,241 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,560,859 shares during the same period.