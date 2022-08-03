why Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.80

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.21%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that its executives will present at three upcoming investor conferences, as follows:.

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

Over the last 12 months, DT stock dropped by -40.21%. The one-year Dynatrace Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.43. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.04 billion, with 285.32 million shares outstanding and 195.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, DT stock reached a trading volume of 3850340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $48.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $80 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $56, while Needham kept a Buy rating on DT stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DT shares from 75 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 47.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.21. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.40, while it was recorded at 37.73 for the last single week of trading, and 49.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc. Fundamentals:

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 18.30%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,301 million, or 96.10% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,419,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $706.22 million in DT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $513.86 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 15.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 26,455,419 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 22,975,352 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 219,248,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,679,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,954,345 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,484,348 shares during the same period.