why Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.35

Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE: BERY] traded at a low on 08/02/22, posting a -4.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.82. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its third fiscal quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (800) 715-9871 (U.S. & Canada), or (646) 307-1963 (International), and use the conference ID 1096997. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning August 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to August 17, 2022, by calling (800) 770-2030 (U.S. & Canada), or (609) 800-9909 (International), access code 1096997.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4706898 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Berry Global Group Inc. stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for BERY stock reached $7.09 billion, with 133.80 million shares outstanding and 130.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, BERY reached a trading volume of 4706898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BERY shares is $71.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BERY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Berry Global Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Berry Global Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Global Group Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BERY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for BERY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BERY stock performed recently?

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, BERY shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BERY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.76, while it was recorded at 56.95 for the last single week of trading, and 61.83 for the last 200 days.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.70 and a Gross Margin at +15.96. Berry Global Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.29.

Return on Total Capital for BERY is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 297.48. Additionally, BERY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Berry Global Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BERY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Global Group Inc. go to 11.13%.

Insider trade positions for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]

There are presently around $6,946 million, or 98.80% of BERY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BERY stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 15,771,557, which is approximately 0.62% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,349,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $677.01 million in BERY stocks shares; and TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $362.26 million in BERY stock with ownership of nearly 6.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berry Global Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE:BERY] by around 6,859,320 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 11,103,026 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 108,751,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,714,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BERY stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,036,818 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,965,305 shares during the same period.