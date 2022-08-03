why 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.08

36Kr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KRKR] gained 29.92% or 0.38 points to close at $1.65 with a heavy trading volume of 70158925 shares. The company report on July 5, 2022 that 36Kr Enterprise Service Review Platform Enters Into One-stop Marketing Service Cooperation with ByteDance’s Volcano Engine.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that its Enterprise Service Review Platform has entered into a one-stop marketing service cooperation with Volcano Engine, ByteDance’s cloud service brand.

Under the cooperation agreement, 36Kr Enterprise Service Review Platform will provide comprehensive marketing solutions for Volcano Engine, including customer acquisition, content marketing management and promotional campaigns, among others. As China’s pioneering SaaS platform for enterprise services software selection, 36Kr Enterprise Service Review Platform has developed a set of proprietary marketing solutions, including customer acquisition and conversion of sales leads, as well as marketing campaigns, promotions, content production and community operations for all types of SaaS providers. For Volcano Engine, 36Kr Enterprise Service Review Platform will provide a one-stop solution tailored to its business and products across cloud services, big data, and intelligent technologies. Leveraging its fast-growing userbase and in-depth understanding of the SaaS industry, 36Kr Enterprise Service Review Platform will not only empower Volcano Engine with effective access to target customer groups, secure and convert sales leads, but will also provide multiple types of value-added content operations such as live broadcasts, evaluation reports, and in-depth interviews to solidify Volcano Engine’s unique market position in the SaaS industry.

It opened the trading session at $2.02, the shares rose to $2.39 and dropped to $1.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KRKR points out that the company has recorded 74.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -230.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 251.37K shares, KRKR reached to a volume of 70158925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRKR shares is $2.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 36Kr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for KRKR stock

36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.65. With this latest performance, KRKR shares gained by 58.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.73 for 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0133, while it was recorded at 1.2380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0905 for the last 200 days.

36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.71 and a Gross Margin at +59.33. 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.61.

36Kr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of KRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRKR stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 18,113, which is approximately -33.628% of the company’s market cap and around 16.98% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 10,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in KRKR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $0.0 in KRKR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 36Kr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KRKR] by around 10,800 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 37,901 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 19,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRKR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,800 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 28,724 shares during the same period.