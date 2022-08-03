Wedbush lifts Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] gained 18.37% on the last trading session, reaching $3.93 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Materials available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today reported its 2022 second quarter financial results. The earnings press release and a shareholder letter summarizing business results from the period are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated represents 78.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $326.70 million with the latest information. DBD stock price has been found in the range of $3.35 to $4.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 5290884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.20. With this latest performance, DBD shares gained by 70.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.40 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.35 and a Gross Margin at +27.12. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $246 million, or 84.10% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,905,496, which is approximately -0.71% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,868,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.92 million in DBD stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $16.2 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly 3.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 4,380,505 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 7,568,640 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 50,684,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,633,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,032,668 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,769,577 shares during the same period.