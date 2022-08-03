Wall Street Analyst Initiated AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] jumped around 1.85 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.15 at the close of the session, up 8.30%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that AdaptHealth Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASD: AHCO) will replace Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, August 4. S&P 500 constituent Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is acquiring Meritor in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock is now -1.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AHCO Stock saw the intraday high of $24.405 and lowest of $23.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.75, which means current price is +111.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, AHCO reached a trading volume of 8484882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $30 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has AHCO stock performed recently?

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.78. With this latest performance, AHCO shares gained by 32.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.15 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.99, while it was recorded at 22.37 for the last single week of trading, and 19.19 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33.

AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 13.94%.

Insider trade positions for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

There are presently around $2,396 million, or 79.90% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 13,818,180, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 11,650,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.35 million in AHCO stocks shares; and SKYKNIGHT CAPITAL, L.P., currently with $215.08 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 9.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 23,162,153 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 9,825,012 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 66,222,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,210,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,761,999 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,177,889 shares during the same period.