Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX] Revenue clocked in at $0.11 million, down -34.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [NASDAQ: VRAX] price surged by 119.44 percent to reach at $6.45. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Virax Biolabs Introduces Monkeypox and Varicella-Zoster Viruses Real-Time PCR Detection Kit.

Kits Available in July for Distribution.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (“Virax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VRAX), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, today launched distribution of Monkeypox and Varicella-Zoster Viruses Real Time PCR Detection Kits in response to the world’s major Monkeypox outbreak. These specialized diagnostic kits are available now in Europe and can be found by contacting the company’s sales representatives.

A sum of 57245338 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares reached a high of $13.75 and dropped to a low of $6.98 until finishing in the latest session at $11.85.

Guru’s Opinion on Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virax Biolabs Group Limited is set at 10.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1227.31.

VRAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 15.04 for the last single week of trading.