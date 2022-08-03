Veru Inc. [VERU] Stock trading around $12.09 per share: What’s Next?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.11%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Veru to Report Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 11th.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases and for the management of breast and prostate cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, before the market opens. Veru’s management will host a conference call that same day at 8 a.m. ET to review the Company’s performance and to answer questions. The call will also be accessible via webcast.

Event DetailsInterested parties may access the call by dialing 1-800-341-1602 from the U.S. or 1-412-902-6706 from outside the U.S. and asking to be joined into the Veru Inc. call. The call will also be available through a live, listen-only audio broadcast via the Internet at www.verupharma.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available, beginning the same day at approximately 12 p.m. (noon) ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, or 1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S., passcode 1902173, for one week.

Over the last 12 months, VERU stock rose by 71.25%. The one-year Veru Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.44. The average equity rating for VERU stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.01 billion, with 80.05 million shares outstanding and 60.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.40M shares, VERU stock reached a trading volume of 4933703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.46, while it was recorded at 12.17 for the last single week of trading, and 8.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Veru Inc. [VERU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $276 million, or 44.00% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,361,998, which is approximately -2.007% of the company’s market cap and around 19.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,113,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.73 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.08 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 3.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 1,629,314 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 2,096,775 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,134,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,860,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 433,829 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 541,122 shares during the same period.