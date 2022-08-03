United Maritime Corporation [USEA] is -24.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ: USEA] traded at a high on 08/02/22, posting a 16.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.20. The company report on July 26, 2022 that United Maritime Updates on Tanker Delivery Schedule and Announces Closing of Previously Announced Equity Offering at $3.25 per Unit.

United Maritime Corporation (the “Company” or “United”) (NASDAQ: USEA), announces the indicative delivery dates of the recently announced tanker fleet acquisition.

The two Aframax vessels, which will be renamed M/T Parosea and M/T Bluesea, are scheduled to be delivered to the Company within the first and second week of August, respectively. The two LR2 tankers, which will be renamed M/T Epanastasea and M/T Minoansea, are also scheduled for delivery within the first and second week of August, respectively. Deliveries are subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

The market cap for USEA stock reached $19.23 million, with 8.74 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.96M shares, USEA reached a trading volume of 7924498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Maritime Corporation [USEA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Maritime Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has USEA stock performed recently?

United Maritime Corporation [USEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.83. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading.

United Maritime Corporation [USEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United Maritime Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for United Maritime Corporation [USEA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.77% of USEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 23,947, which is approximately 290.525% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; AMITELL CAPITAL PTE LTD, holding 14,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in USEA stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $18000.0 in USEA stock with ownership of nearly 12.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ:USEA] by around 47,135 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 12,535 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 9,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,234 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 9,120 shares during the same period.