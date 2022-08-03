Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Revenue clocked in at $3.13 billion, down -65.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.86% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.83%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Twilio to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 4, 2022.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its second quarter 2022 results will be released on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/unKcrkys. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or (647) 362-9199 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 80378 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 11, 2022.

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com), its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Over the last 12 months, TWLO stock dropped by -76.32%. The one-year Twilio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.44. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.25 billion, with 180.90 million shares outstanding and 170.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, TWLO stock reached a trading volume of 4410766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $181.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on TWLO stock. On June 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 175 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.89.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.83. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.79, while it was recorded at 86.40 for the last single week of trading, and 180.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc. Fundamentals:

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,603 million, or 86.00% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,121,939, which is approximately 25.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,600,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $952.62 million in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $849.51 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 3.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

458 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 26,273,918 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 31,663,759 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 82,299,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,236,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,606,529 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 7,988,075 shares during the same period.