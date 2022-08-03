TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] Is Currently 33.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] traded at a high on 08/02/22, posting a 33.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.62. The company report on June 30, 2022 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today that that on June 29, 2022, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) confirming the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). NASDAQ noted this matter is now closed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4467387 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TDH Holdings Inc. stands at 19.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.46%.

The market cap for PETZ stock reached $16.56 million, with 79.95 million shares outstanding and 47.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, PETZ reached a trading volume of 4467387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

How has PETZ stock performed recently?

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.00. With this latest performance, PETZ shares gained by 44.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8800, while it was recorded at 2.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 28.8900 for the last 200 days.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -370.11 and a Gross Margin at -1.88. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.24.

TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 18,294, which is approximately 2598.23% of the company’s market cap and around 29.34% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 12,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in PETZ stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $18000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly 1198.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 51,385 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 11,731 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,127 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 11,731 shares during the same period.