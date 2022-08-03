Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] moved up 0.15: Why It’s Important

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $84.91 on 08/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.03, while the highest price level was $85.59. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Bolthouse Farms Finalizes the Acquisition of Evolution Fresh from Starbucks, Strengthening Leadership Position in the Juice and Refrigerated Beverage Categories.

Bolthouse Farms aligns two powerhouse juice brands to propel Evolution Fresh forward and accelerate Bolthouse’s rapid growth trajectory.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.41 percent and weekly performance of 4.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.54M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 7280697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $94.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $91, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SBUX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 105 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 67.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.19 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.76, while it was recorded at 83.53 for the last single week of trading, and 92.63 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 7.62%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,871 million, or 70.80% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 101,414,654, which is approximately 2.77% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,603,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.5 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.92 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -4.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,071 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 72,937,418 shares. Additionally, 1,180 investors decreased positions by around 88,117,790 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 626,501,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 787,556,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,286,825 shares, while 238 institutional investors sold positions of 5,979,511 shares during the same period.