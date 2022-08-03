ROTH Capital lifts Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] traded at a high on 08/02/22, posting a 6.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.90. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Array Technologies Appoints Terrance Collins as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”), one of the world’s largest providers of utility-scale solar tracker technology, has appointed Terrance Collins as chief human resources officer. Collins will report directly to Array’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Hostetler.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4750895 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Array Technologies Inc. stands at 11.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.47%.

The market cap for ARRY stock reached $1.96 billion, with 148.29 million shares outstanding and 147.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 4750895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $7, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has ARRY stock performed recently?

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.51. With this latest performance, ARRY shares gained by 52.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.07, while it was recorded at 15.77 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.58 and a Gross Margin at +6.91. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.53.

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to -5.58%.

Insider trade positions for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]

There are presently around $2,453 million, or 95.46% of ARRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,012,851, which is approximately 0.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,537,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.88 million in ARRY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $211.16 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly -26.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 27,979,479 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 19,507,263 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 97,667,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,154,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,779,618 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,790,733 shares during the same period.