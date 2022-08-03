Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is -30.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] slipped around -2.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $79.83 at the close of the session, down -3.00%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that ROSS STORES OPENS 29 NEW LOCATIONS.

ON TRACK TO OPEN 100 STORES IN 2022.

Ross Stores recently opened 21 Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”) and eight dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores across 12 different states in June and July. These new locations are part of the Company’s plans to add approximately 100 new stores – 75 Ross and 25 dd’s DISCOUNTS – during fiscal 2022.

Ross Stores Inc. stock is now -30.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROST Stock saw the intraday high of $82.85 and lowest of $79.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.34, which means current price is +15.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 4073951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $96.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $145 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROST stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ROST shares from 130 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.62.

How has ROST stock performed recently?

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.17, while it was recorded at 81.01 for the last single week of trading, and 96.18 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17.

Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 34.73%.

Insider trade positions for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

There are presently around $24,365 million, or 90.50% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,663,190, which is approximately -5.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,971,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.2 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 0.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 26,764,154 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 30,598,406 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 247,848,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,210,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,608,999 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,003,700 shares during the same period.