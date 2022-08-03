RingCentral Inc. [RNG] is -73.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] jumped around 0.99 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $49.70 at the close of the session, up 2.03%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that RingCentral Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Q2’22 results exceed high end of guidance across key metrics.

RingCentral Inc. stock is now -73.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RNG Stock saw the intraday high of $50.975 and lowest of $47.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 315.00, which means current price is +5.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, RNG reached a trading volume of 4193916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $118.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $95 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on RNG stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RNG shares from 450 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 34.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has RNG stock performed recently?

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, RNG shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.05, while it was recorded at 50.75 for the last single week of trading, and 134.85 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.88. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.80.

RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

There are presently around $3,973 million, or 97.80% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 11,577,127, which is approximately 3.47% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,835,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.11 million in RNG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $376.94 million in RNG stock with ownership of nearly 1.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 9,551,347 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 9,364,473 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 61,032,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,948,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,177,763 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,644,657 shares during the same period.