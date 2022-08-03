Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] Stock trading around $14.17 per share: What’s Next?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RYTM] price surged by 13.82 percent to reach at $1.72. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update.

— Received FDA approval for IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) as the first-ever therapy for patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome –.

— U.S. launch off to a strong start with more than 50 IMCIVREE prescriptions written for patients with BBS in first six weeks since FDA approval –.

A sum of 4120269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.23M shares. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $16.59 and dropped to a low of $12.59 until finishing in the latest session at $14.17.

The one-year RYTM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.8. The average equity rating for RYTM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYTM shares is $22.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on RYTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 145.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11.

RYTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.11. With this latest performance, RYTM shares gained by 229.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.22 for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 12.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -5391.85 and a Gross Margin at +55.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2207.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.95.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

RYTM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -9.00%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $692 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYTM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 6,291,991, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 5,065,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.77 million in RYTM stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $69.61 million in RYTM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RYTM] by around 4,848,309 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 4,598,005 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,384,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,831,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYTM stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 692,989 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 224,656 shares during the same period.