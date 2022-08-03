Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] is -81.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: QNRX] jumped around 0.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.30 at the close of the session, up 11.69%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Constructive Scientific Advice from EMA for QRX003 Development in Europe.

EMA Guidance Provides Clear Path Forward for Quoin’s Netherton Syndrome Product in Europe.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, announces that it has received comprehensive and constructive Scientific Advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the clinical and regulatory development of QRX003 in Europe, as a potential treatment for Netherton Syndrome (NS).

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is now -81.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QNRX Stock saw the intraday high of $7.33 and lowest of $4.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 444.00, which means current price is +20.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 202.80K shares, QNRX reached a trading volume of 4588778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 1.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.02. With this latest performance, QNRX shares dropped by -43.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 30.88 for the last 200 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.40% of QNRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNRX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,032, which is approximately -39.559% of the company’s market cap and around 17.47% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 3,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in QNRX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $8000.0 in QNRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:QNRX] by around 7,532 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 12,827 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,532 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 10,188 shares during the same period.