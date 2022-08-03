Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST] is -93.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: OST] gained 56.25% on the last trading session, reaching $2.75 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Ostin Technology Group Secures RMB17.64 Million LCD/TP Display Module Purchase Orders.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today announced that the Company has secured purchase orders for LCD/TP display modules of an aggregate value of RMB17.64 million (approximately $2.6 million).

The display modules are expected to be used in iGame G-ONE Plus, which is a brand new All-in-One (“AIO”) gaming PC manufactured by Colorful Technology Company Limited (“Colorful”). Based in Shenzhen, China, Colorful is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of computer video cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming devices, as well as providing multimedia solutions and high-performance data storage services. Colorful’s high-end hardware brand iGame serie products are highly recognized by game users worldwide for their unique design and reliable quality, and have won more than 500 awards such as Kapok Prize and China Red Star Design Award in the global media and industrial design field.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. represents 12.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.61 million with the latest information. OST stock price has been found in the range of $1.96 to $3.3899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, OST reached a trading volume of 35119234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for OST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for OST stock

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.51 for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8300, while it was recorded at 1.8900 for the last single week of trading.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.36. Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.