Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 billion, down -59.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 6.57% or 3.54 points to close at $57.46 with a heavy trading volume of 4453111 shares. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on August 8, 2022.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Monday, August 8, 2022, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $53.25, the shares rose to $59.20 and dropped to $53.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVAX points out that the company has recorded -30.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, NVAX reached to a volume of 4453111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $150.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $315 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $198, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 5.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.60.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.25, while it was recorded at 55.88 for the last single week of trading, and 97.45 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $1,896 million, or 43.60% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,966,943, which is approximately 1.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,515,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.48 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $143.39 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 31.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,057,949 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 6,536,987 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 20,407,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,002,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,312,714 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,080 shares during the same period.