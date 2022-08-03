NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell -4.62% so far this year. What now?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.78 at the close of the session, up 0.04%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media.

Year-long analysis from Norton Labs finds nearly three-quarters of phishing sites imitate Facebook.

NortonLifeLock’s global research team, Norton Labs, today published its quarterly Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report, detailing the top consumer cybersecurity insights and takeaways from April through June 2022. Leveraging the company’s global threat telemetry, the analysis includes new findings on how cybercriminals are using social media phishing attacks to steal people’s private information.

NortonLifeLock Inc. stock is now -4.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLOK Stock saw the intraday high of $25.08 and lowest of $24.581 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.92, which means current price is +14.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 4378694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $26.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.60, while it was recorded at 24.67 for the last single week of trading, and 25.60 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 8.10%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $14,082 million, or 96.90% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,314,797, which is approximately 2.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,179,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 0.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 44,319,209 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 36,921,076 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 487,027,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,268,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,203,305 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 8,772,668 shares during the same period.