NiSource Inc. [NI] Is Currently -0.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] loss -0.79% or -0.24 points to close at $30.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5415025 shares. The company report on July 26, 2022 that NiSource wins Forbes Award as one of the Best Employers for Women in 2022.

NiSource Inc. has been recognized on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Women 2022. The listing recognizes companies who provide a diverse, equal and inclusive environment for women, giving them the tools to grow and advance within organizations.

The Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2022 was conducted through an independent survey by Statista that included around 50,000 individuals employed at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The sample includes more than 30,000 women nationwide.

It opened the trading session at $30.53, the shares rose to $30.57 and dropped to $30.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NI points out that the company has recorded 3.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, NI reached to a volume of 5415025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $31.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $31, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for NI stock

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.43, while it was recorded at 30.02 for the last single week of trading, and 28.49 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.71 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 7.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $11,523 million, or 95.10% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,613,623, which is approximately 10.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,399,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in NI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $908.26 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 59.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 44,594,267 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 44,203,156 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 294,036,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,833,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,433,998 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,097,687 shares during the same period.