NIKE Inc. [NKE] Stock trading around $111.77 per share: What’s Next?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] plunged by -$2.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $113.78 during the day while it closed the day at $111.77. The company report on June 27, 2022 that NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter reported revenues were $12.2 billion, down 1 percent compared to prior year and up 3 percent on a currency-neutral basis*.

NIKE Inc. stock has also gained 6.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NKE stock has declined by -11.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.52% and lost -32.94% year-on date.

The market cap for NKE stock reached $164.55 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 6288718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $139.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $140, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on NKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 63.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NKE stock trade performance evaluation

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.22, while it was recorded at 112.22 for the last single week of trading, and 137.27 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.49.

NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NIKE Inc. [NKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 12.27%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $113,857 million, or 83.40% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 107,022,020, which is approximately 0.623% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,518,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.12 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.32 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 1,122 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 44,954,911 shares. Additionally, 1,086 investors decreased positions by around 61,493,856 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 912,223,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,018,672,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,180,570 shares, while 216 institutional investors sold positions of 4,107,741 shares during the same period.