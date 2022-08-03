Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell -62.45% so far this year. What now?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] traded at a high on 08/01/22, posting a 0.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $226.21. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Netflix Releases Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its second-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q2’22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5510113 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Netflix Inc. stands at 4.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.95%.

The market cap for NFLX stock reached $101.42 billion, with 444.56 million shares outstanding and 438.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.52M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 5510113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $254.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $234 to $251. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $260 to $240, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on NFLX stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NFLX shares from 235 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 9.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 633.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 29.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.41 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 191.99, while it was recorded at 223.56 for the last single week of trading, and 395.10 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 9.37%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $79,061 million, or 80.40% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,238,277, which is approximately 2.02% of the company’s market cap and around 1.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,947,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.32 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.25 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -27.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 998 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 32,527,042 shares. Additionally, 1,067 investors decreased positions by around 44,726,313 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 272,247,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,501,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,699,768 shares, while 432 institutional investors sold positions of 7,727,815 shares during the same period.