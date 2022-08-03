Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Stock trading around $76.71 per share: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] traded at a high on 08/02/22, posting a 4.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.71. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Match Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its second quarter 2022 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3727605 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Match Group Inc. stands at 5.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.81%.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $21.50 billion, with 284.46 million shares outstanding and 283.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 3727605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $108.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.07. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.06, while it was recorded at 73.61 for the last single week of trading, and 105.72 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 16.55%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $20,372 million, or 98.97% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,160,856, which is approximately 1.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,564,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.28 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 1.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 24,790,776 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 32,007,749 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 208,778,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,576,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,735,024 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 7,325,261 shares during the same period.