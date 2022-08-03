Market cap of Taoping Inc. [TAOP] reaches 16.73M – now what?

Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ: TAOP] gained 26.51% or 0.22 points to close at $1.05 with a heavy trading volume of 6717228 shares. The company report on May 2, 2022 that TAOP Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue Increased 124.6% YoY and Gross Margin increased to 37.6%.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $0.87, the shares rose to $1.75 and dropped to $0.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TAOP points out that the company has recorded -32.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 41.23K shares, TAOP reached to a volume of 6717228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taoping Inc. [TAOP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taoping Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for TAOP stock

Taoping Inc. [TAOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.04. With this latest performance, TAOP shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for Taoping Inc. [TAOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1164, while it was recorded at 0.8911 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7808 for the last 200 days.

Taoping Inc. [TAOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taoping Inc. [TAOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.07 and a Gross Margin at +37.60. Taoping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.47.

Taoping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Taoping Inc. [TAOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taoping Inc. go to 23.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taoping Inc. [TAOP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of TAOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAOP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 35,415, which is approximately -41.559% of the company’s market cap and around 31.09% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 26,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in TAOP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $8000.0 in TAOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ:TAOP] by around 490 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 50,083 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 20,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAOP stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 22,369 shares during the same period.