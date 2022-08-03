Market cap of Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] reaches 56.54B – now what?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$1.49. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Nutrien to Acquire Brazilian Ag Retailer Casa do Adubo.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Brazilian company Casa do Adubo S.A. (Casa do Adubo). The acquisition includes 39 retail locations, under the brand Casa do Adubo, and 10 distribution centers, under the brand Agrodistribuidor Casal, in the states of Acre, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, São Paulo and Tocantins.

The transaction supports Nutrien’s Retail growth strategy in Brazil. The acquisition of Casa do Adubo is expected to result in additional run-rate sales of approximately US$400 million, increasing total Nutrien Ag Solutions annual sales in Latin America to approximately US$2.2 billion. Upon completion of the acquisition of Casa do Adubo, Nutrien expects to surpass its stated target of US$100 million of adjusted EBITDA in Brazil by 2023.

A sum of 4275364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.31M shares. Nutrien Ltd. shares reached a high of $83.96 and dropped to a low of $79.86 until finishing in the latest session at $82.17.

The one-year NTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.76. The average equity rating for NTR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $116.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NTR shares from 87 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.60, while it was recorded at 83.68 for the last single week of trading, and 83.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutrien Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 8.23%.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,764 million, or 67.89% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,332,864, which is approximately -1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,370,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.51 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 48,915,727 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 41,520,536 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 259,618,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,055,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,732,621 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,123,035 shares during the same period.