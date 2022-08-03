Market cap of MMTec Inc. [MTC] reaches 24.96M – now what?

MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ: MTC] traded at a high on 08/02/22, posting a 390.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.85. The company report on July 28, 2022 that MMTEC, Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market: MTC) (“MMTEC” or the “Company”), a China-based technology company that provides access to the U.S. financial markets, today announced that that on July 27, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) confirming the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company regained compliance with NASDAQ’s requirements when the closing bid price for the Company’s common stock was at or above $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days and the matter is now closed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12692160 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MMTec Inc. stands at 98.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 34.84%.

The market cap for MTC stock reached $24.96 million, with 2.52 million shares outstanding and 1.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.25K shares, MTC reached a trading volume of 12692160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MMTec Inc. [MTC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MMTec Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

How has MTC stock performed recently?

MMTec Inc. [MTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 375.76. With this latest performance, MTC shares gained by 278.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.65 for MMTec Inc. [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2300, while it was recorded at 2.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 6.9100 for the last 200 days.

MMTec Inc. [MTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MMTec Inc. [MTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -992.78 and a Gross Margin at +72.22. MMTec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1079.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.07.

MMTec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Insider trade positions for MMTec Inc. [MTC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.70% of MTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 147,627, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 40.91% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 18,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in MTC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $80000.0 in MTC stock with ownership of nearly -18.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ:MTC] by around 1,403 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 83,293 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 95,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 23,581 shares during the same period.