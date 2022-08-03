Market cap of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] reaches 27.12B – now what?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] price surged by 5.94 percent to reach at $3.06. The company report on July 6, 2022 that GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:30am ET following the release of its second quarter 2022 financial results.

A sum of 6228113 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares reached a high of $58.28 and dropped to a low of $51.115 until finishing in the latest session at $54.54.

The one-year GFS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.56. The average equity rating for GFS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $66.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42.

GFS Stock Performance Analysis:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.67. With this latest performance, GFS shares gained by 35.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.33% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.04, while it was recorded at 49.40 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.91 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] Insider Position Details

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 22,990,374 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 17,853,666 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 30,231,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,075,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,779,473 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,581,801 shares during the same period.