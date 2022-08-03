Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 9.69M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.55%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Enters into Memorandum of Understanding to Wholly Acquire A Provider of Integrated Corporate Services and Job Skills Training.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) (“E-Home Hong Kong”), have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MoU”) with Fujian Chuangying Business Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chuangying Business”) and its individual shareholder to acquire 100% stake in Chuangying Business from the individual shareholder, who holds 100% of the equity interests of Chuangying Business, which is a business platform to provide integrated corporate services and job skills training in China.

Founded in 2013 and based in Fuzhou City of Fujian Province, Chuangying Business is one of the few platforms which possesses the capacity to provide comprehensive service and training for enterprises. Furthermore, it develops teaching materials for entry level personnel including household service staffs. Thousands of enterprises and personnel have been trained based on its platform. Chuangying Business has been a well-recognized enterprise in the field of corporate service and skills training.

Over the last 12 months, EJH stock dropped by -98.55%.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.69 million, with 33.58 million shares outstanding and 11.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, EJH stock reached a trading volume of 4727958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

EJH Stock Performance Analysis:

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55. With this latest performance, EJH shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3221, while it was recorded at 0.2930 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0455 for the last 200 days.

Insight into E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.16 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 305,199, which is approximately -43.804% of the company’s market cap and around 65.16% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 45,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $9000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 151,136 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 471,545 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 128,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,136 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 32,261 shares during the same period.