Market cap of Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] reaches 24.08M – now what?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] closed the trading session at $1.29 on 08/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.13, while the highest price level was $1.34. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Borqs Technologies’ Solar Power Subsidiary Expands Renewable Energy Infrastructure in Kalaeloa of Oahu, Hawaii.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with global operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that its solar energy subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy LLC (“HHE”), a provider of design to service solar plus energy storage systems, including a breakthrough energy-sharing product for the Residential and Multi-Dwelling Unit residential building markets, announces that it has signed a $2.5M sale agreement and contract for construction of a renewable energy and energy storage system at the Mahana multi-family residential property located in Barbers Point.

The Kalaeloa area has historically experienced high electricity rates and thus has been a target for introduction of renewable energy over the last several years. Under the agreement, HHE will construct what is a 2nd Phase to the Mahana property, bringing the total amount of solar there to approximately 640kW. In addition, the expansion at Mahana will incorporate 1.1 MWh / 284 kW of energy storage, which in addition to serving the needs of the residents, will also participate in the Hawaii Battery Bonus Program approved by the Hawaii Public Utility Commission in June 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -78.35 percent and weekly performance of 7.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -69.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, BRQS reached to a volume of 7273702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81.

BRQS stock trade performance evaluation

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.50. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -25.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.41 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1946, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9769 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 62,462, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 81.37% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 37,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $15000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 59,029 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 8 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 85,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,136 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 8 shares during the same period.