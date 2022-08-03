Market cap of Aclarion Inc. [ACON] reaches 9.39M – now what?

Aclarion Inc. [NASDAQ: ACON] price surged by 36.14 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Aclarion Announces Start of Healthcare Economic Analysis Study to Evaluate Financial Impact of Nociscan.

Initial findings from the EVAL study are expected to be released in Q4 2022.

Study initiated to assess impact of Nociscan on the cost of care for chronic low back pain (CLBP) patients.

A sum of 4870767 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 723.06K shares. Aclarion Inc. shares reached a high of $1.59 and dropped to a low of $1.05 until finishing in the latest session at $1.30.

The one-year ACON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.67. The average equity rating for ACON stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aclarion Inc. [ACON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 163.27.

ACON Stock Performance Analysis:

Aclarion Inc. [ACON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for Aclarion Inc. [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0171, while it was recorded at 1.0147 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Aclarion Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclarion Inc. [ACON] shares currently have an operating margin of -4899.22 and a Gross Margin at -224.13. Aclarion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8210.53.

Aclarion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.