Market Analysts see Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] price plunged by -3.07 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on July 27, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS COMPLETES $850 MILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT.

Extends Maturities to 2027 and 2028, Increases Term Loan Borrowing Capacity, and Results in a Fully Undrawn Revolving Credit Facility.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, announced today that it has entered into a Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the “Amended Credit Agreement”) which expands the Company’s unsecured borrowing capacity and extends the maturity of the in-place loans. The Amended Credit Agreement continues to provide for a $500 million revolving credit facility and increases the aggregate amount of the Company’s two term loan facilities from $108 million to $350 million. The facilities will bear interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over the applicable adjusted term SOFR. The $500 million revolving credit facility has two six-month extension options, which would result in an extended maturity of July 2027. The two term loan facilities each have a balance of $175 million and mature in July 2027 and January 2028. The Company utilized proceeds received from the incremental borrowing on the term loans to fully repay the $230 million that was outstanding on its revolving credit facility.

A sum of 4195455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.76M shares. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares reached a high of $11.42 and dropped to a low of $11.04 until finishing in the latest session at $11.06.

The one-year SHO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.6. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on SHO stock. On January 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SHO shares from 13 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 11.19 for the last single week of trading, and 11.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23 and a Gross Margin at +0.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SHO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,474 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,190,534, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,441,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.09 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $109.89 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 6.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 46,626,882 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 43,269,680 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 133,824,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,721,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,841,862 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,451,822 shares during the same period.