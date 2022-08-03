Market Analysts see General Mills Inc. [GIS] gaining to $69. Time to buy?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $75.68 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Nature Valley Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Rewards Shop on TikTok for Sustainable Families with Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker-Boss.

Fans Who Share Their Environmentally-Friendly Efforts Using #ReTokForNature Can Score FREE Back-to-School Merch and Supplies.

This back-to-school season, Nature Valley is launching a first-of-its-kind rewards program on TikTok for families who are making sustainable choices to reduce, reuse and recycle. Starting today, through September 11, families who share their sustainable practices via TikTok using the hashtag #ReTokForNature could receive a promo code infeed, granting them access to shop free and exclusive merch and school supplies on Nature Valley’s new ReTok Shop.

General Mills Inc. represents 604.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.61 billion with the latest information. GIS stock price has been found in the range of $75.12 to $76.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 5491047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $72.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on GIS stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 57 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for GIS stock

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.57, while it was recorded at 74.92 for the last single week of trading, and 67.99 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $34,461 million, or 78.50% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,858,055, which is approximately 0.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,512,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.66 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 2.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 690 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 25,535,169 shares. Additionally, 653 investors decreased positions by around 21,689,451 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 408,130,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,355,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,914,989 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,343 shares during the same period.