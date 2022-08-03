Market Analysts see Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] gained 1.72% or 0.41 points to close at $24.19 with a heavy trading volume of 6123925 shares. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Primary Public Offering of Common Stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,140,000 shares of common stock. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay amounts outstanding on its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including potential future investments. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 6,500,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares are being offered by the Company, and the offering is expected to close on August 4, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as the joint lead book-running managers of the offering. Truist Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets and Capital One Securities are acting as the book-running managers of the offering. Huntington Capital Markets, TD Securities, JMP Securities LLC, Stifel, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Berenberg and Ladenburg Thalmann are acting as co-managers of the offering.

It opened the trading session at $23.75, the shares rose to $24.23 and dropped to $23.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EPRT points out that the company has recorded -8.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 844.17K shares, EPRT reached to a volume of 6123925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPRT shares is $27.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $31 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $28, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on EPRT stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EPRT shares from 31 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 67.55.

Trading performance analysis for EPRT stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, EPRT shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.11 for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.25, while it was recorded at 23.94 for the last single week of trading, and 25.41 for the last 200 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.43 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. go to 26.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]

There are presently around $3,254 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,219,177, which is approximately -0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,944,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $482.45 million in EPRT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $268.95 million in EPRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:EPRT] by around 12,808,088 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 3,502,858 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 118,192,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,503,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPRT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,062,684 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,518,798 shares during the same period.