Market Analysts see CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gaining to $73. Time to buy?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] traded at a high on 08/02/22, posting a 3.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $98.17. The company report on August 1, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2022 Net Earnings of $2.05 Billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $3.60 Billion.

Strong Operational Performance and Wide Energy Spreads Drive Record Results.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced results for the first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3872285 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at 4.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.39%.

The market cap for CF stock reached $20.29 billion, with 208.60 million shares outstanding and 207.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 3872285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $107.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $123 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CF stock performed recently?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.98, while it was recorded at 95.34 for the last single week of trading, and 81.79 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 3.77%.

Insider trade positions for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $18,709 million, or 94.20% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,747,358, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,547,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.87 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -7.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 29,548,711 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 31,611,201 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 129,422,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,582,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,395,305 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,408,941 shares during the same period.