Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] moved up 13.66: Why It’s Important

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.99%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Lordstown Motors Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of electric vehicles focused on the commercial fleet market, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The company will then host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events page of Lordstown Motors’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.lordstownmotors.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

Over the last 12 months, RIDE stock dropped by -59.50%. The one-year Lordstown Motors Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.73. The average equity rating for RIDE stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $490.90 million, with 196.50 million shares outstanding and 175.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, RIDE stock reached a trading volume of 5331062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RIDE shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

RIDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.99. With this latest performance, RIDE shares gained by 61.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.52 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lordstown Motors Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.37.

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135 million, or 26.30% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,949,513, which is approximately 4.05% of the company’s market cap and around 17.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,111,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.51 million in RIDE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $18.53 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly 21.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 5,855,493 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 10,629,584 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 35,986,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,471,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,940,793 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 740,753 shares during the same period.