Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] fell -34.01% so far this year. What now?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] traded at a high on 08/02/22, posting a 9.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.60. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Sotagliflozin New Drug Application for Heart Failure Accepted for Review by FDA,with PDUFA Action Date Anticipated in May 2023.

LX9211 Phase 2 Clinical Proof-of-Concept Achieved in Painful Diabetic Neuropathy, Promising Novel Mechanism of Action in Neuropathic Pain.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3995742 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.29%.

The market cap for LXRX stock reached $534.43 million, with 149.15 million shares outstanding and 143.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, LXRX reached a trading volume of 3995742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $2 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1781.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.93. With this latest performance, LXRX shares gained by 34.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29224.83. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29448.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.52.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]

There are presently around $312 million, or 83.60% of LXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 71,178,364, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 14,356,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.33 million in LXRX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.76 million in LXRX stock with ownership of nearly -6.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX] by around 2,492,192 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 3,594,174 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 113,918,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,004,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 336,897 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,418,527 shares during the same period.