JP Morgan lifts Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] loss -1.98% or -0.52 points to close at $25.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3940842 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Announces Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations.

Holders of greater than 97% of HR Notes agree to exchange.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, formerly known as Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (“HR” NYSE: HR), together with Healthcare Realty Holdings, L.P., formerly known as Healthcare Trust of America Holdings, L.P. (“HR OP” and together with HR, the “Company”) announced today the final results of its previously announced exchange offers and consent solicitations (the “Exchange Offers”). The Company offered to exchange all validly tendered and accepted notes of each series listed in the table below (collectively, the “Old HR Notes”) previously issued by pre-merger Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for notes to be issued by HR OP (the “New HR Notes”) and solicited consents from holders of the Old HR Notes to amend the indenture governing the Old HR Notes to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants in such indenture. The Company filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-265593) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to the issuance of the New HR Notes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 14, 2022, which was declared effective by the SEC on June 28, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $26.27, the shares rose to $26.38 and dropped to $25.675, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HR points out that the company has recorded -5.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, HR reached to a volume of 3940842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $32.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $32, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 347.67.

Trading performance analysis for HR stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.16, while it was recorded at 25.78 for the last single week of trading, and 31.09 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

There are presently around $9,627 million, or 59.80% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,556,465, which is approximately 0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,178,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $929.78 million in HR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $660.78 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 11.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 69,477,615 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 54,176,386 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 250,955,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,609,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,231,288 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 11,508,086 shares during the same period.