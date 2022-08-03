Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] Stock trading around $5.87 per share: What’s Next?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] gained 7.31% on the last trading session, reaching $5.87 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Joby Aviation to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022, with a webcast at 5:30 pm ET the same day during which management will discuss the results. The webcast will be publicly available in the Upcoming Events section of the company website (www.jobyaviation.com). If unable to attend the webcast, to listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website following the event.

Joby Aviation Inc. represents 579.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.48 billion with the latest information. JOBY stock price has been found in the range of $5.35 to $5.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 4564143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

Trading performance analysis for JOBY stock

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.54. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 68.40 and a Current Ratio set at 68.40.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]

There are presently around $959 million, or 27.20% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 40,955,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.41 million in JOBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $84.56 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly 114.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 24,284,982 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 17,670,093 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 121,459,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,414,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,355,646 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,158,985 shares during the same period.