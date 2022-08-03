Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Is Currently 1.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] jumped around 0.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.38 at the close of the session, up 1.10%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings; $501 million of Buybacks in First Half of 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights.

Second quarter 2022 net income of $242 million compared to net income of $172 million in the prior year period; second quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share of $1.10 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.70 in the prior year period.

Huntsman Corporation stock is now -15.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUN Stock saw the intraday high of $30.15 and lowest of $28.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.65, which means current price is +8.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 4314984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $39.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $45 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has HUN stock performed recently?

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.98, while it was recorded at 29.17 for the last single week of trading, and 34.20 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.00. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.54.

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.61%.

Insider trade positions for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $5,310 million, or 86.10% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,242,142, which is approximately -9.628% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 16,517,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.29 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $372.33 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 24,775,969 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 24,366,939 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 131,607,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,750,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,373,249 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,738,699 shares during the same period.