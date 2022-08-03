Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] Stock trading around $0.17 per share: What’s Next?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GNLN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.01%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Greenlane Completes Sale of Interest in VIBES.

Company Sells Stake for $5.3 Million In Cash.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that it has sold its stake in VIBES Holdings LLC (“VIBES”) for $5.3 million in cash.

Over the last 12 months, GNLN stock dropped by -95.15%. The one-year Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.44. The average equity rating for GNLN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.07 million, with 90.17 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, GNLN stock reached a trading volume of 3787546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNLN shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on GNLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenlane Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

GNLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.01. With this latest performance, GNLN shares dropped by -15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.53 for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2307, while it was recorded at 0.1557 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7259 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenlane Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.51 and a Gross Margin at -6.64. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.80% of GNLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNLN stocks are: MERLIN CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 3,099,396, which is approximately 36.782% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 2,536,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in GNLN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.37 million in GNLN stock with ownership of nearly -9.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenlane Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GNLN] by around 2,161,907 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,068,308 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 10,693,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,924,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNLN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 221,978 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,047,249 shares during the same period.