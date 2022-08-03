For Valvoline Inc. [VVV], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] plunged by -$0.87 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $33.1899 during the day while it closed the day at $31.35. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Valvoline Announces Agreement for Sale of Global Products Business for $2.65 Billion in Cash.

Reports Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2022.

Transaction will successfully complete separation of Global Products and Retail Services businesses transforming Valvoline into a pure-play automotive service provider with targeted 20%+ earnings per share (EPS) growth.

Valvoline Inc. stock has also gained 1.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VVV stock has inclined by 3.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.45% and lost -15.93% year-on date.

The market cap for VVV stock reached $5.45 billion, with 180.00 million shares outstanding and 177.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, VVV reached a trading volume of 5669232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $41.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $39 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Valvoline Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VVV stock. On October 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VVV shares from 36 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for VVV in the course of the last twelve months was 65.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

VVV stock trade performance evaluation

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, VVV shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.85, while it was recorded at 31.56 for the last single week of trading, and 32.54 for the last 200 days.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.43 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.09.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 20.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,423.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,457.78. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,445.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valvoline Inc. [VVV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 10.00%.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,148 million, or 94.40% of VVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,825,548, which is approximately 0.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,973,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $500.76 million in VVV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $461.93 million in VVV stock with ownership of nearly 17.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valvoline Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV] by around 12,995,576 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 12,834,387 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 138,373,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,203,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVV stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,469,012 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,887,812 shares during the same period.